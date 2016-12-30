Thanksgiving ceremony for creation of Kamjong district held in Imphal

The projects include the tribal inclusive infrastructure projects at Phungyar and Kasom Khullen; the augmentation of water supply scheme at Phungyar and the Eklayavas Model Residential School at Kamjong. (Source: File) The projects include the tribal inclusive infrastructure projects at Phungyar and Kasom Khullen; the augmentation of water supply scheme at Phungyar and the Eklayavas Model Residential School at Kamjong. (Source: File)

A thanksgiving ceremony for the creation of the new district of Kamjong was held at the Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Chingmeirong, Imphal, on Thursday. The ceremony was organised by the District Administration Kamjong. In connection with the thanksgiving ceremony, four developmental projects were dedicated to the people of Kamjong district.

The projects include the tribal inclusive infrastructure projects at Phungyar and Kasom Khullen; the augmentation of water supply scheme at Phungyar and the Eklayavas Model Residential School at Kamjong. The function was attended by Chief Minister O. Ibobi Singh as chief guest, Deputy Chief Minister and state Home Minister Gaikhangam Gangmei as president, Revenue and Law Minister I. Hemochandra Singh, PHED, Labour and Employment Minister T. Manga Vaiphei, Commerce and Industries, Sericulture and Veterinary Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Social Welfare and Co-operation Minister Km. Ak. Mirabai Devi, Parliamentary Secretary (Tribal Affairs and Hills and IT) Victor Keishing, former chief minister and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Rishang Keishing as guest of honours.

The district collector (DC) of the newly created Kamjong District Armstrong Pame, top officials of the district administration, the chief and people of Kamjong also attended the function. The augmentation of water supply scheme at Phungyar is built at the estimated cost of Rs. 382 lakh, out of which, the Centre’s share is Rs 381.87 lakh and state’s share is Rs 38.19 lakh under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR).

The water supply scheme will benefit the population of 1,630. It will have four numbers of service reservoirs, six numbers of zonal reservoirs, surface water tank, conveyance and distribution pipes, and chowkidar’s quarter, godown and gutter and drop pipes. The source of the water supply scheme is rainwater. The scheme was started on July 7, 2014.

The Eklayavas Model Residential School was set up under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India in all the tribal districts. The co-educational residential school in Kamjong will have Classes from VI-XII. 480 students will be enrolled per year. The school is fully funded by the ministry in terms of infrastructure, student’s maintenance fee along with all requirement @Rs 42,000 per student per annum.

For the academic session 2017-18 the school will start enrolling students from Class VI-IX.