Thankful to Pakistan govt for arranging meeting with family, says Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav met his mother and wife in Islamabad for the first time since his arrest on charges of espionage. (File photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav met his mother and wife in Islamabad for the first time since his arrest on charges of espionage. (File photo)

Even as Kulbhushan Jadhav met his mother and wife in Islamabad for the first time since his arrest on charges of espionage, a video was released that shows the former Indian Navy officer thanking the Pakistan government for the endeavor.

The brief video, which was released by the Pakistan foreign office, shows Jadhav saying, “I requested a meeting with my wife and mother and I am thankful to government of Pakistan for this gesture.” The video was recorded after Jadhav met his family members at the heavily guarded Foreign Affairs Ministry building.

The Pakistan government also released images of the 40-minute meeting that Jadhav had with his wife Chetna and mother Avanti. The images show Jadhav, wearing a navy blue suit, inside a small cabin speaking to his family through a glass screen.

When questioned about the glass barrier, Foreign Ministry spokespeson Dr Mohammad Faisal said it was for security reasons. “We had already told them (Jadhav’s family) that you will be able to meet him but a security barrier will be there,” Faisal said.

It was the fist time that Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest in March last year, and Pakistan portrayed it as a humanitarian gesture to mark the birthday of the country’s founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

