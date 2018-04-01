‘Thank You India’: Don’t know how many more years of struggle for homeland, says Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama and Union minister Mahesh Sharma in McLeodganj Saturday. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar) The Dalai Lama and Union minister Mahesh Sharma in McLeodganj Saturday. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar)

Tibetan Spiritual leader The Dalai Lama on Saturday said he was not sure “how many more years of struggle was needed for return to the homeland”, but struck an optimistic note for an amicable resolution of the Tibetan issue.

“I do not know how many years will it take. So long as the spirit of Tibetans remains, the issue will remain alive. The world is praising Tibetans for their perseverance and confidence. China has to realise that an amicable resolution of problem is the only way out,” he told mediapersons at the “Thank You India”, a year-long event that kicked off at the Tsuglagkhang temple here Saturday to mark 60 years of the Dalai Lama’s arrival in India.

He said, “Confrontation will not yield any outcome. China is following socialist policies. That means everyone has equal rights. Thus, the Tibetans too have a right to preserve their culture, language, environment and traditions.” He said Tibetans were not asking for independence but some kind of autonomy in their land.

On India’s relations with China, the Dalai Lama said, “Both are big, populated countries. They can destroy each other. Thus, the need of the hour is Hindi Chini-bhai bhai.”

The event, organised in the backdrop of the Indian government’s advice to government functionaries and BJP leaders against attending Tibetan functions in India in view of Indo-China ties, was attended by Union Minister for Culture Mahesh Sharma, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, Kangra MP Shanta Kumar and Himachal’s Food and Supplies Minister Krishan Kapoor. From the Congress, MP Satyavrat Chaturvedi was present.

Mahesh Sharma said India supported the struggle to return to Tibet. Ram Madhav said, “Tibetans should not think themselves as refugees. They are in fact religious cousins of Indians. Indians want a peaceful return of Tibetans to their homeland.”

