Thank you for embracing Indians, helping them flourish: President to UAE

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave to the crowd as General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Adu Dhabi looks on as they leave after attending the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

The United Arab Emirates have generously embraced a large number of Indian expatriates and encouraged them to flourish and prosper, for which we sincerely “thank you”, President Pranab Mukherjee has said. About 2.6 million Indians have made the UAE as their second home.

“The positive contribution of this community to the development and progress of their host country has been well acknowledged and appreciated. We are confident of your continued support in ensuring their safety and well-being,” he said.

Mukherjee said there is an urgent need for collective efforts against the forces of extremism, terrorism and intolerance which attempt to weaken the very fabric of societies.

Welcoming Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces at Rashtrapati Bhavan here yesterday, he said it was in the shared interest of both the countries to work for peace and stability in West as well as South Asia.

“I take this opportunity to reiterate the urgent need for responsible nations such as ours to continue our collective efforts against the forces of extremism, terrorism and intolerance which attempt to weaken the very fabric of our societies,” the President said.