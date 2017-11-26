Thank you for all the love: Manushi Chhillar after India arrival

Chhillar is the sixth Indian woman to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966. Chhillar is the sixth Indian woman to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966.

Manushi Chhillar, the newly-crowned Miss World 2017, today thanked her fans and people of the country for their love and support. The 20-year-old medical student from Haryana won the coveted title at a grand event in Sanya, China, ending India’s 17-year wait at the top pageant contest.

In a statement to PTI, Chhillar said, “I thank each and every one who came to welcome me. It was overwhelming and I am grateful for your support. Thank you for showering me with all your love.”

Chhillar, who arrived here last night, received a rousing welcome by the people who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the Miss World. “Feels great to be back home… Thank you India for such a grand welcome,” she had tweeted after her arrival.

Chhillar is the sixth Indian woman to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966. Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

