Thanjavur district may be declared drought-hit: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister

The farmers have expressed hope that they will get due compensation from the government for the loss occasioned to the crops due to water shortage. The farmers have expressed hope that they will get due compensation from the government for the loss occasioned to the crops due to water shortage.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Duraikannu Sunday said Thanjvaur district may be declared as drought-hit district, since the damage suffered by the crops was “heavy.” The minsiter stated this after visiting Papanasam, Ullikadai, Thiruvidamaruthur areas in the district to assess the drought situation and crop loss.

Speaking to reporters, Duraikannu said, “The crop damage is heavy and so there is every possibility to declare Thanjavur district as drought-affected district.”

Watch what else is making news:



District Collector Annadurai, Mayiladuthurai MP Bharathi Mohan, Thanjavur MLA Rengasamy and officials were present during the inspection.

The farmers have expressed hope that they will get due compensation from the government for the loss occasioned to the crops due to water shortage.

On Saturday, the minister visited Thanjavur and surrounding regions and inspected the fields and heard the grievances of farmers. Teams comprising ministers and senior government officials are touring districts to assess crop damage and are expected to submit a report to the government on January 10.