Thangadh police firing: Victim’s father moves Gujarat Information Commission for probe report, govt says it’s ‘under consideration’

The petition moved by Vajibhai Rathod was the second such plea before the Gujarat Information Commission (GIC) for direction to the state government to provide the probe report. (Source: GIC website) The petition moved by Vajibhai Rathod was the second such plea before the Gujarat Information Commission (GIC) for direction to the state government to provide the probe report. (Source: GIC website)

The chief information commissioner (CIC) in Gujarat on Monday concluded hearing on a plea moved by the father of one of the three youths killed in the 2012 Thangadh police firing. The plea sought information on the police action and also the probe report submitted to the government by IAS officer Sanjay Prasad.

The petition moved by Vajibhai Rathod — the father of victim Mehul Rathod — was the second such plea before the Gujarat Information Commission (GIC) for direction to the state government to provide the probe report. The first such plea was moved by Kirit Rathod of Navsarjan Trust, a voluntary organisation, but the government argued that the Sanjay Prasad report was under consideration and it could not made public till a final decision was taken.

When Kirit Rathod’s plea was moved before the GIC, Chief Information Commissioner V S Gadhvi was an information commissioner. In his order dated August 22, 2016, he had observed that the report was under consideration of the government for a long time and directed it to take a final decision on the same at the earliest and provide a copy to the petitioner. However, the government is yet to take a decision on the report. According to advocate V C Vinod, who appeared for Vajibhai on Monday, said: “The state government has maintained its stand that the Sanjay Prasad report is still under its consideration, and without taking a final decision on it, they cannot provide its copy to the petitioner.”

“Citing a decision of the Delhi High Court, we have argued that even if the report is under consideration of the government, it can give a copy to us. They can take whatever decision they want to take on the report, but that should not deprive us from having access to the report,” Vinod added.

Officials from the Home Department and the office of Director General of Police were present before the Gujarat CIC, who reserved his order on the petition. Following the death of three Dalit youths, Mehul, Prakash and Pankaj, in a police firing on September 22-23, 2012 at Thangadh in Surendranagar district , the government had appointed a one-member commission of the then principal secretary (social justice & empowerment) Sanjay Prasad to probe the episode. Prasad had submitted his report to the state on May 1, 2013.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now