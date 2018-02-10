Thane: Woman who killed 2 daughters and attempted suicide gets life imprisonment  

Thane district court has sentenced a 46-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her two children and attempting suicide 12 years ago. (Representational Image) Thane district court has sentenced a 46-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her two children and attempting suicide 12 years ago. (Representational Image)

The Thane district court has sentenced a 46-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her two children and attempting suicide 12 years ago. District judge P R Kadam also imposed a fine of Rs 5,500 on Gina Balkrishna Agarwal, the accused, on Friday. The incident had rocked the city in 2005. Agarwal, who worked with a nationalised bank at Bhiwandi in the district, had two daughters, Srushti (7) and Mukti (2).

According to the prosecution, on November 4, 2005, two months after her businessman husband died in an accident, Agarwal gave a heavy dose of sleeping pills to the two girls in a bid to kill them. She tried to end her life in the same manner.

While the two girls died, Agarwal herself survived, and faced a case of murder and attempt to suicide. According to the police, she had written a suicide note which said she was depressed due to the husband’s death and worried over a huge bank loan she had taken. Her suicide note became part of the evidence produced in the court, a prosecution officer said.

