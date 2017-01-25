Thane: Village Development Officer booked for seeking bribe

Latest News
The village development officer of Kawad in Bhiwandi, allegedly sought bribe for releasing some bills of a contractor and clearing his payment.

By: PTI | Thane | Published:January 25, 2017 10:38 am

A village development officer in the district has been booked by for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a complainant, the ACB said today.

The village development officer of Kawad (Khurd) group grampanchayat in Bhiwandi here, allegedly sought bribe for releasing some bills of a contractor and clearing his payment.

The contractor then lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau which carried out a probe and found recently that the officer had demanded the bribe.

Subsequently, the accused was yesterday booked under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988, Thane ACB’s police inspector Dileep Vichare said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that further probe was on.

