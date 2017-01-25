Thane: Two booked for firing in air at sarpanch’s victory procession

Two villagers from Bhiwandi taluka in the district have booked for firing in air during the victory procession of a woman sarpanch, police said. A person, who was present in the procession being taken out to hail Deepa Thackeray’s victory to the post of sarpanch of Rajnoli village, fired two rounds in the air from his revolver yesterday, they said.

Subsequently, the man and his brother, who was also present in the procession, were booked under IPC section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and also under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident, police added.