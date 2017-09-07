Thane: Three arrested after daughter of Nagpur police official raped, murdered

The trio then surrendered before the Ratnagiri police and a zero complaint case was registered on the statement given by Khobragade. The trio then surrendered before the Ratnagiri police and a zero complaint case was registered on the statement given by Khobragade.

The Thane Police have arrested three youth, including the complainant, in a case involving the rape and murder of the daughter of an Assistant Police Inspector (API) with the Nagpur Police. While two youth were arrested for the rape and murder of the woman, the complainant, who allegedly helped the accused in disposing of the body, has also been arrested. The victim a 22-year-old Nagpur resident was interning with an IT firm in suburban Mumbai and had recently moved to the city after completing her engineering degree.

According to the police, the victim was acquainted with one of the accused, Niklesh Patil, who also hails from Nagpur and two had studied engineering together.

On Sunday, Patil along with his friend, Nilesh Khobragade, drove down from Nagpur to Pune in Khobragade’s car and met the victim in Pune. They decided to drop the victim in Mumbai where she had been living for the past two months. At night, however, they decided to halt at the co-accused, Akshay Valode’s Ambernath residence on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Patil and Valode allegedly took turns to rape the victim and later murdered her when she threatened to complain to the police. The accused then stuffed her body in a suitcase. At the time of the crime, Khobragade wasn’t in the Ambernath home. Upon his return the two accused allegedly insisted on leaving for Goa. After reaching Belagavi, Patil and Valode dumped the suitcase in a drain line. When confronted by Khobragade the duo confessed of raping and murdering the victim.

The trio then surrendered before the Ratnagiri police and a zero complaint case was registered on the statement given by Khobragade. The case has now been transferred to the Thane police.

The two accused have been booked under section 376 (2)(g) (gang rape), 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence), and 34 (common intention) of IPC, while Khobragade in whose car the woman’s body was transported has been booked for disposing the body.

“All the three accused have been arrested and handed over to the Thane police where the alleged offence took place. While Patil and Valode have been arrested for gang rape and murder, Khobragade has been arrested for destruction of evidence,” said Ratnagiri SP, Pranay Ashok.

