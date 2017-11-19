Thane: Teacher held for ‘raping’ minor in madrasa

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teacher inside a madrasa in Mumbra area near here, following which the accused was arrested, the police said on Saturday.

“The 35-year-old accused, who hailed from Bihar, raped the girl a number of times last week. He was arrested last night,” C M Mujwar, Inspector at Mumbra police station, said. He said the accused was an Arabic language teacher who had joined the madrasa 15 days ago.

After the girl told to her mother about it, a complaint was lodged at Mumbra police station last evening, the police inspector said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App