Thane: Six arrested for murder of Dombivli contractor

THE THANE Police have arrested six persons who had allegedly fired several rounds at a building contractor that killed him in Dombivli on Tuesday. During interrogation, the accused, some of whom are contractors, have told the police that it was a dispute over the renovation of a flat in the area, considered to be their domain, that led them gun down Kishore Chaudhari.

The police have found two firearms from the accused and are looking for other accused in the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dilip Bhoir (51), his brother Shankar (45), and sons Sagar (23) and Suraj (21), and their two associates Kunal Andhale (26) and his brother Paresh Andhale (22). “We are still on the lookout for at least five more people linked to the firing,” an officer said

An officer associated with the probe said: “So far, they have said that they had shot Chaudhari because he dared to carry out renovation in a flat in the area in which they resided. They (the attackers) had a monopoly over renovation contracts in Cholegaon area of Dombivli till Choudhari took a contract to redevelop a house.”

He, however, added: “This is what they are claiming but their interrogation is on. There could be some other reason as well that the accused are trying to conceal.”

On Tuesday around 11.45 am, 10-odd persons came in four-wheelers and shot several rounds at Chaudhari, who was then with another another contractor, Nitin Joshi. Chaudhari and Joshi were on the ground floor of the apartment they were renovating.

While Chaudhari, struck by eight bullets, succumbed to the injuries, Joshi sustained minor injuries.

Chaudhari had been paid around Rs 50,000 to renovate the flat and that did not go down well with a local contractors’ cartel that was used to getting all work in Cholegaon area. This led to a fight between the accused and the deceased.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now