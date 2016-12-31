Thane: Police naik duped off Rs five lakh by used car dealer

The car that was sold to the police naik, originally belonged to one Vikesh Patel from Goregaon, Mumbai. (Photo for representational purposes) The car that was sold to the police naik, originally belonged to one Vikesh Patel from Goregaon, Mumbai. (Photo for representational purposes)

A man from Pune district has been booked for allegedly conning a policeman by selling him a car, procured through means of cheating, police said today. Vishwas Magar, a police naik posted with ATS, Thane city police, lodged a complaint against Sachin alias Rakesh Padwal, a dealer of used cars, for allegedly duping him off Rs five lakh by selling him a car that he had apparently got by cheating another gullible customer, Thane Police said in a press release issued here.

Watch: Watch: Sasikala Natarajan Breaks Down While Talking About Jayalalithaa

Magar stated in his complaint that the accused was an acquaintance and he had once casually enquired about buying a used car.

In June, 2015, he purchased a four-wheeler from Sachin by paying him Rs one lakh in cash as the first instalment of the total Rs five lakh sum. He then took loan of Rs five lakh from bank based on valid documents.

The registration of the vehicle was also transferred on the police naik’s name, Thane police said.

On November 25, 2015, Magar’s car, being driver by one of his friends to Satara, was stopped on the way by police near Hingewadi, Pune. When Magar was enquired about the seller, it was revealed that Sachin, whose real name is Rakesh Padwal, had earlier cheated customers in a similar fashion.

The car that was sold to the police naik, originally belonged to one Vikesh Patel from Goregaon, Mumbai. The accused had allegedly changed the registration number and also got a fake RC book made on the new name, the release said.

Police is now probing that how the accused, who is currently at large, procured the car from its original owner.