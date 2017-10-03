Thane Police likely to seek custody of Iqbal Kaskar again

Iqbal Kaskar was arrested last month. (Source: Express Photo) Iqbal Kaskar was arrested last month. (Source: Express Photo)

THE THANE police are likely to seek custody of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, along with two other accused for allegedly extorting jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from a jeweller. The police had arrested Kaskar, along with accomplices Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayyed, for extorting four flats and Rs 30 lakh from a builder. After interrogating him for 12 days, a sessions court Sunday remanded the three accused in judicial custody in the first case. The Thane police are also likely to soon move an application in the court seeking to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the three.

“We are at a preliminary stage of investigation and have called in some builders who worked as partners with Kaskar in developing some disputed properties. We are checking if any of them were part of the racket,” said an officer linked to the probe. Stating that the number of accused was likely to go up, he said: “We want to interrogate Kaskar further and will be seeking his custody in the FIR lodged by a jeweller.”

The officer added: “Through his interrogation, we are trying to find out if the money earned through the racket was sent to Chhota Shakeel with whom he was in contact.”

The police had on September 28 arrested one Pankaj Gangar, who is alleged to have funded the accused and provided them with weapons. An officer said they would soon move court seeking to invoke MCOCA against the accused. “We can seek custody of the accused once more if MCOCA is applied. Once their custody is over in the second case, we will seek their custody once more under MCOCA,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App