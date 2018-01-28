Thane: Petrol bomb hurled outside theatre showing ‘Padmaavat’

Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb outside a theatre showing the film “Padmaavat” at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra tonight, police said. Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb outside a theatre showing the film “Padmaavat” at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra tonight, police said.

Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb outside a theatre showing the film “Padmaavat” at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra tonight, police said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident which took place outside Bhanu Sagar theatre at 9.10 pm, Kalyan police said, adding that a police team had rushed to the spot for further probe.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed “Padmaavat”, which released on January 25, has faced stiff opposition from Rajput groups for alleged distortion of history.

