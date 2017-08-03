Thane girl’s fall to death from 27th-floor balcony ‘accidental’, say police

THE THANE police are investigating the case of a 17-year-old girl who died after falling from her 27th floor residence in Thane on Tuesday evening. Prima facie, it appears it was an accident and the girl fell off while trying to take a towel from the balcony. The local Chitalsar police have as per procedure taken an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the matter.

An officer said the girl Jyoti Sharma, a class 12 student, was staying with her family at Hiranandani Meadows building in Thane (west) on the 27th floor of the building. On Tuesday around 7 pm, the girl after taking a bath went to the balcony to get the towel that was hanging there. The police suspect at this point, she slipped and fell off the balcony. An officer said that the other family members of the girl where in the adjacent room when the incident took place.

GD Pingale, senior inspector of Chitalsar police station in Thane where an ADR has been registered said: “The family and friends of the girl are obviously in a state of shock. We wanted to record their statement to get some more clarity on the incident. They are however not in a state of mind to answer our queries.” He added: “The final rites of the girl were carried out on Wednesday by the family members in Thane. In a day or two we will record their statement.”

