Thane: Former TMC corporator Dwarkanath Pawar dead

Noted trade union leader and former corporator of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Dwarkanath Pawar died here today after protracted illness. Pawar was 80 and breathed his last at a hospital here this morning, his family said. He is survived by wife and son.

Pawar was an influential trade union leader and was associated with late Dina Bama Patil for quite some time. He was earlier with the Shiv Sena and later joined the Congress and remained a corporator in the TMC for a couple of terms as a member of the standing committee.

He was associated with Agri Sena and Kamghar Ekata union. His funeral will be held at 3 pm, his family added.

