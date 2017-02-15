Thane: Five held for murder of man in July 2016

With the arrest of five persons, district rural police today claimed to have solved the murder case of a 25-year-old man here in July 2016. One Sachin Mohite, a resident of suburban Jogeshwari, was found dead in a river in Manor near here on July 11. The police had then filed a case of accidental death but investigation revealed he was murdered.

Watch what else is in the news

[jwplayer kCkuXbQJ-xe0BVfqu

According to the police, Mohite had taken a sum of Rs 39 lakh from the five persons arrested today. As he failed to return the money despite reminders they killed him.

The accused abducted Mohite and then thrashed him. They later dumped his body in the Surya river, police said.

With the arrest of the five accused, the murder case has been solved, they added.