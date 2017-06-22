Thane farmers protest turns violent, clash with police

Several policemen have been injured. The farmers and their families blocked 10 roads and vandalised vehicles. (Source: ANI photo) Several policemen have been injured. The farmers and their families blocked 10 roads and vandalised vehicles. (Source: ANI photo)

A farmers agitation demanding land from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has turned violent on Thursday. Protesters clashed with police on the Thane-Badlapur highway and set vehicles on fire.

The protests erupted after the Indian Navy decided to build a fence around an old British-era aerodrome in Thane. The 12,600-acre area was allegedly encroached by the locals over the years, news channel NDTV reported.

Demanding the MoD to give back their land, farmers from at least 17 villages were holding protests at 10 locations. The protesters also blocked traffic movement on the highway.

More details are awaited.

