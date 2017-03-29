Doctor assaulted in Thane’s Civil Hospital

In yet another incident of violence against hospital staff, around 15 people allegedly assaulted a doctor at Civil Hospital in Thane. The mob allegedly broke the glass of the hospital’s main entrance, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Police reportedly arrived at the spot.

Earlier this month, doctors across Maharashtra went on strike demanding adequate security arrangements for hospital staff. The doctors were protesting against a spate of violent incidents which saw medical staff being roughed up by agitated relatives of patients. The strike crippled emergency services in the state for nearly a week. The Bombay High Court threatened to take action against the agitating doctors and rapped the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) for going ahead with the strike despite submitting an undertaking that all doctors will report to duty. The doctors were served with an ultimatum to resume their duties or face suspension. The strike was called off after MARD issued letters to doctors, asking them to resume their duties.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd