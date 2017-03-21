Thane corporators raise concern over bad state of crematoriums

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

The newly-elected corporators of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have raised concerns over the bad condition of crematoriums in the city.

During the general body meeting of TMC yesterday, the corporators suggested to upgrade these resting places of the departed into electric crematoriums, in a bid to make them environment-friendly.

NCP corporator Aparna Salvi pointed out an incident when a body could not be cremated for several hours due to non-availability of staff to operate the CNG system at a crematorium in Kalwa township recently.

Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde, who chaired the general body meeting, directed the civic administration to enquire into the allegations of non-availability of staff at the Kalwa crematorium.

The idea of a multi-faith crematorium/burial ground was also discussed during the meeting.

Shiv Sena corporator Parisha Sarnaik demanded that crematoriums should be also be constructed for Pokhran Road No 1 and 2 in the city.

At the meeting, the Mayor declared appointment of senior Shiv Sena corporator Naresh Mhaske as the Leader of the House and NCP corporator Milind Patil as the Leader of the Opposition.

In the elections held last month, the Shiv Sena retained its hold over the TMC by winning 67 seats in the 131-member House.

The NCP stood second with 34 seats while the BJP bagged 23 seats.

The Congress won only 3 seats, the MIM won 2 and independent candidates won in two places.

