Thane building collapse: At least one dead, 17 feared trapped

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2017 12:18 pm
A portion of a four storeyed buliding was reported to have collapsed in Thane’s Bhiwandi on Friday morning. The collapse has left one person dead and five injured. At least 17 people are suspected to be trapped under the debris.
The building in Navi Vasti locality collapsed at around 9 am, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said. (as reported by PTI)
According to initial information, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed on the site to carry out rescue operation. A green corridor was enabled for mobilisation of NDRF teams.
ALSO READ| Under-repair building collapses in Delhi’s Taimur Nagar; owner, labourer feared trapped in rubble
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd