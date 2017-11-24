Thane building collapse: At least one dead, 17 feared trapped

The site where the portion of the building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi) The site where the portion of the building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

A portion of a four storeyed buliding was reported to have collapsed in Thane’s Bhiwandi on Friday morning. The collapse has left one person dead and five injured. At least 17 people are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

The building in Navi Vasti locality collapsed at around 9 am, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said. (as reported by PTI)

According to initial information, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed on the site to carry out rescue operation. A green corridor was enabled for mobilisation of NDRF teams.

ALSO READ| Under-repair building collapses in Delhi’s Taimur Nagar; owner, labourer feared trapped in rubble

Rescue operations are underway at the site of the collapse. NDRF teams are searching for the survivors among the debris. (Express Photo: Rashmi Chanda Rajput) Rescue operations are underway at the site of the collapse. NDRF teams are searching for the survivors among the debris. (Express Photo: Rashmi Chanda Rajput)

Atleast 17 people are suspected to be trapped in the debris following the collapse. (Express Photo: Rashmi Chanda Rajput) Atleast 17 people are suspected to be trapped in the debris following the collapse. (Express Photo: Rashmi Chanda Rajput)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd