Army question paper leaked, 18 arrested

An officer shows the leaked paper in Mumbai. Express An officer shows the leaked paper in Mumbai. Express

THE THANE police conducted raids in Pune, Nagpur and Goa Saturday night and arrested 18 people, including a retired serviceman and a Border Security Force (BSF) employee, for allegedly leaking Army recruitment examination papers, hours before the tests were to be conducted Sunday morning. As many as 350 students who were in possession of the leaked papers were detained for questioning across the centres.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The police said the questions were leaked for a minimum of Rs 2 lakh per paper. The Army cancelled the exams at six centres soon after the arrests. The exams will be conducted on a later date.

An officer said the accused would offer to get the question papers hours before the exams, demanding around Rs 2.5 lakh for each. Once the deal was struck, the candidates would be asked to come to halls that the accused would take on rent near the examin centres the night before the exam was scheduled. The exams were to be held for four grades — general duty, tradecraft, technical and clerical staff — at 9 am.

Once everyone had assembled in the hall, the accused got the image of the question papers on WhatsApp around 1 am, said the officer. The accused then took as many printouts as required and handed them over to the candidates nearly eight hours before the exams.

“The paper, comprising questions with multiple options as answers, were given to the candidates for three hours during which they were to memorise them,” said DCP Parag Manere. The candidates were to give the question papers back to the accused so that they could burn them to destroy evidence. “This also ensured that all candidates would score different marks based on how much they could memorise, thereby not raising suspicion,” the officer said.

The accused also made fake domicile certificates to enable candidates to appear from different centres, said the officer.

The police suspect the accused must have leaked papers in the past too. Joint commissioner of police Ashutosh Dumbare said they were now checking if the accused had similarly lured candidates at other centres in the country.

The police have arrested 18 persons on charges of cheating, corruption and under the Information Technology Act.

Of the 18, nine were from Pune, six from Nagpur and three from Goa, said a Thane police officer. The police said the scam came to light after the owner of a coaching centre for Army examinations told the cops his students had been lured by agents who came from outside. The police found the tip-off to be true. An officer said the place from where these papers were leaked was from outside Maharashtra.

Army sources in Delhi said tests were cancelled at centres in Kamptee, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kirkee (Pune). The exams were held at 52 centres. The sources said the Army had ordered an internal inquiry. Tests could be “countermanded” in more places. In Nagpur, police raided a hall where aspirants were being dictated answers to 50 questions in the leaked paper.