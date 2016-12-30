Thane: 3 booked for duping woman of Rs. 5.9 lakh

The woman gave money to the accused after which he performed the rituals to ward off the evil spirits. (Source: File) The woman gave money to the accused after which he performed the rituals to ward off the evil spirits. (Source: File)

Three persons have been booked for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 5.9 lakh on the pretext of helping to ward off the ‘evil spirits’ causing problems in her family life, police said on Friday. The main accused, residing at the police quarters in the city, and the woman were well acquainted. After her marriage, the woman moved with her husband to Sharjah.

But, after some time she was allegedly harassed by her husband, police said quoting the complaint. The woman came to India in January this year, and she met the accused and told him about the problems in her family. The accused then offered to resolve her problems by performing some rituals.

The woman then gave him money after which he performed the rituals to ward off the evil spirits. Later, she left for Sharjah, police said. However, as the things did not improve, the woman again contacted the accused who demanded more money to perform some rituals again.

However, as she continued to face problems in her family life, she realised that she was cheated by the accused. The woman, who again came here earlier this month from Sharjah, filed a complaint with the Rabodi police on Thursday, alleging that she paid Rs 5.9 lakh to the accused till April this year.

Based on the complaint, police registered offences under IPC section 420 (cheating) and section 3 of Th Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act-2013, against the main accused, the victim’s female friend and the latter’s son, who were also party to the offence.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection,police added.