Thambi Durai meets PM Modi, Arun Jaitley

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament and demanded their intervention in ensuring that AIADMK chief V K Sasikala is sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister. He is learnt to have told them that she has support of 130 MLAs. Sources said that AIADMK MPs wanted to meet President Pranab Mukherjee to raise the issue but failed to get an appointment.

Apart from Thambi Durai, who is known as a Sasikala loyalist, the AIADMK MPs raised the issue in both houses of Parliament. In the Rajya Sabha, A Navaneethakrishnan said the delay in Sasikala’s swearing in is impermissible under the law. He led eight MPs into the well of the House raising slogans like “save democracy’’. “The swearing-in function of the chief minister must be held immediately otherwise unwanted things will take place. Drought is prevailing in Tamil Nadu. Budget has to be presented in the assembly,’’ he said. “This is very urgent. We have to save democracy.’’ Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi assured him that Governor Vidyasagar Rao will act appropriately in accordance with the Constitution.

Watch What Else Is making News

In the Lok Sabha, AIADMK leader P Venugopal wanted to raise the issue but was disallowed. Thereafter, the majority of AIADMK members rushed to the well, shouting slogans such as “save our democracy”. Some were seen standing near their seats. Thambi Durai was handing over slips to the party members standing in the well. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked them to raise the issue during Zero Hour and adjourned the proceedings for nearly 20 minutes. She later rejected an adjournment motion notice, saying it related to the Governor, who is a constitutional authority, and cannot be raised.