Thales may set up new innovation centre in India

Thales, a global technology player in the aerospace, transport, defence and security market, may open its new innovation centre in India, Chairman and CEO Patrice Caine has said.

“Maybe… India clearly is the top centre of innovation in the world,” Caine told PTI when asked whether Thales is planning to open its new India innovation centre.

Thales has such centres in France, Singapore and Germany.

The company has 64,000 employees spread across 56 countries. It has been present in India since 1953 and has over 300 employees working with its wholly-owned Indian subsidiary — Thales India Pvt Ltd.

According to a statement, Thales has been associated with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and has formed JVs with Samtel, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and L&T Technology Services.

A member of the Rafale team, Thales has also delivered four upgraded Mirage 2000 to the Indian Air Force.