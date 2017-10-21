Senior RSS leader Thakur Sankata Prasad Singh dies in Lucknow, CM Yogi pays tribute

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File) UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Senior pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former organisational secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Thakur Sankata Prasad Singh has passed away after a prolonged illness. The Awadh prant of the RSS released a statement saying that Singh, 94, had been keeping unwell for quite some time. He died in Lucknow on Friday night and was cremated on Saturday.

Singh, a bachelor, had joined the RSS in 1942. In 1944, he was sent to Bhadohi as an RSS pracharak. He went on to become the first mukhya shikshak of the RSS’ Prashikshan Varg in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik condoled the death of Singh and visited Keshav Bhawan, where the body was kept, to offer floral tributes. State ministers Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Swati Singh were also present.

In his condolence message, Naik said, “Thakur Sankata Prasad Singh was a man of simplicity and had worked for the sake of the farmers and the society. His death has resulted in an irreparable loss in the field of social work.”

Condoling his death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Thakur Sankata Prasad Singh was always ready for social work. He had closely worked with the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh for the interests of farmers. His contribution to the organisation will always be remembered,” Adityanath, who visited Keshav Bhawan last night, said in his condolence message.

