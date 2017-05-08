Textiles facilitation centre to be set up in Panipat: Smriti Irani

Irani said that the textiles industry was the only one which had grown by up to 20 per cent in the last four to five years. Irani said that the textiles industry was the only one which had grown by up to 20 per cent in the last four to five years.

The central government will soon set up a facilitation centre for textiles and handloom industry with state of the art facilities including a laboratory here, Union Minister for textiles Smriti Irani said on Monday. This ‘facilitation centre’ would support entrepreneurs and weavers, she announced at a road-show part of ‘Textiles India-2017’ programme.

Irani said that the textiles industry was the only one which had grown by up to 20 per cent in the last four to five years. The handloom industry is presently valued at Rs 37,000 crore in terms of domestic and exports, she added. Irani also urged the entrepreneurs to participate in another ‘Textiles India-2017’ event to be organised in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from June 30 to July 2 which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also urged Haryana’s Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Karnal MP Ashwini Chopra, to hear the suggestions of entrepreneurs regarding local issues and hold discussion in this regard with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to seek solutions.

Panwar said that district Panipat was recognised all over the world for its handloom industry. With a view to encourage people in the State to open more industries and to provide them with the best facilities for this purpose, the State Government has implemented new Enterprises promotion Policy.

The suggestions submitted by industrial organisations for improvement of facilities and resolving local issues would be given due consideration by the State Government, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now