Textile sector hit, exempt it from GST: Opposition

FILE PHOTO: Textile traders take out a rally during the eighth day of the protest against the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Surat. (PTI Photo) FILE PHOTO: Textile traders take out a rally during the eighth day of the protest against the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Surat. (PTI Photo)

The Opposition in Rajya Sabha raised Thursday the issue of protests by textile manufacturers and traders against GST, saying the new tax would adversely affect the industry, especially the handloom segment. Several Opposition members raised the matter during zero hour, with some demanding that the textile sector be exempted from the GST net.

Highlighting the recent protests, Congress’s Anand Bhaskar Rapolu said GST will disturb the handloom sector and demanded the sector be removed from its ambit and that GST on the powerloom segement be lowered. TMC members Ahamed Hassan and Sukhendu Shekhar Roy referred to the strike by readymade garment shopowners in West Bengal. Senior Congress MP Ahmed Patel said the imposition of GST on the textile sector will make it uncompetitive.

CPM leader C P Narayanan demanded that items relating to the disabled people should removed from the GST net. Another member, Ritabrata Banerjee spoke about the complexities in the new indirect tax regime which came into force from July 1. Rajeev Shukla of Congress said there was lack of coordination between the Centre and the states on the implementation of GST.

