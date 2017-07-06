Textile industries observe strike demanding abolition of GST

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

Textile industries here on Thursday commenced a six-day strike demanding abolition of GST on textile goods. More than 10,000 power looms, 5,000 textile retail shops, 400 textile bleaching, dyeing and printing units participated in the strike, industry sources said. After GST was rolled out, Erode Handloom Cloth Merchants Association, Power Loom weavers Association, Bleaching and dyeing units had made a representation to the Centre for abolishing the five per cent GST imposed on textile goods. President of Erode Handloom Cloth Merchants Association R Ravichandan claimed that “strike is total.

About Rs 30 crore worth business would be affected in a day due to the strike. We will continue the strike till July 11, he told reporters.

