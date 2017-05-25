Textile godown, shops gutted in Kolkata

A major fire gutted a textile godown and several shops at a market in Kidderpore area of Kolkata around 6.10 am on Wednesday, according to police sources. No casualty has been reported. Around ten fire tenders doused the fire, which broke out in the fourth floor of ‘Five Star Market’ in Karl Marx Sarani. They brought the fire under control after around two hours.

“A fire broke out at a textile godown on the fourth floor of the market. Ten fire tenders were engaged. The fire was extinguished around 8.15am, with the help of police, disaster management personnel and CESC personnel,” said Joint CP (Headquarters) Supratim Sarkar.

As per sources, pavement dwellers and vendors spotted smoke billowing out of the fourth floor of the market, and alerted the owner and police. Though fire officials reached the spot quickly, the fire had managed to spread

to stores on the fourth and fifth floors.

“Prima facie, short circuit caused the fire. We are yet to ascertain the exact loss incurred by shopkeepers,” said a fire official.

