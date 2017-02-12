Test-firing of interceptor missile significant milestone: Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee said the successful test is a “significant milestone in boosting India’s defence capabilities and will provide enhanced security against incoming ballistic missile threats”.. (PTI Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee said the successful test is a “significant milestone in boosting India’s defence capabilities and will provide enhanced security against incoming ballistic missile threats”.. (PTI Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee Sunday congratulated DRDO on the successful test-firing of the PDV interceptor missile, calling it a significant milestone in boosting India’s defence capabilities.

In a message to Department of Defence Research and Development (DRDO) Chairman S Christropher, he said, “I extend my hearty congratulations to all those associated with the successful test-firing of the Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) Interceptor Missile.

“India now joins a select group of nations having such an effective ballistic missile defence system. The nation is proud of this accomplishment made by DRDO.”

Mukherjee said the successful test is a “significant milestone in boosting India’s defence capabilities and will provide enhanced security against incoming ballistic missile threats”.

“Kindly convey my greetings and felicitations to the members of your team of scientists, engineers, technologists and all others associated with this mission. I wish the DRDO continued success in the coming years,” he told the DRDO chief.

India had yesterday successfully tested the interceptor missile off the Odisha coast, achieving a milestone in developing a two-layered Ballistic Missile Defence System.

The country has entered an exclusive club of four nations with developing capabilities to secure its skies and cities against hostile threats, an official statement had said after the test in which an incoming ballistic missile was intercepted by an exo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the Bay of Bengal.