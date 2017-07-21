Terrorists on the run due to Modi govt’s policies: BJP

The BJP on Friday criticised Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the Modi government on its Kashmir policy, saying these are “absolutely incorrect and utterly irresponsible” and terrorists are on the run due to its tough measures.
Hitting out at Gandhi, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said many problems of Jammu and Kashmir are the legacy of the Congress and its role in creating complications in the state is “too well known”. The Congress leader had earlier in the day said Kashmir is “burning” due to the government’s policies.
Reacting to it, Prasad told PTI, “His allegations are absolutely incorrect and utterly irresponsible. Because of highly proactive measures taken by the Modi government with the state government’s cooperation, terrorists are on the run today.”
Security forces have an upper hand now, he said, claiming that the government had taken tough measures against illegal flow of funds, terrorists and separatists. Pakistan stands isolated in the world today, Prasad said, noting that the US had called it a safe haven for terrorists.
He credited the central government’s diplomatic and pro-active steps for the development, including freezing of funds meant for Pakistan.
He said the people of the state trusts the Modi government and it was “evident” from the fact that many young people were joining armed forces and the state police and becoming central government officers.
- Jul 21, 2017 at 11:12 pmWould the Minister have us believe that if Congress had been in power then young people would not be joining the army,police and govt service?This govt does talks a lot of nonsense but this takes the cake.And this is really unexpected from a literate Minister. People are joining govt service because these are well paying secured cushy jobs with very good retirement benefits.You may have heard about all those beauty queens answering the question as to why they want this post replying with the standard answer of bringing peace to the world,to bring hope to the poor and inservice of the poor.Ofcourse this is similar to what every politician says but which follow in deed.If people were really keen on BJP they would be giving their time and labour for free.Remember the people who came all the way from America to help canvass for AAP in the recent elections.That's dedication,not the paid trolls who sing this party's praises. Terrorists are having a free run attacking Indian establishments.Reply