Terrorists on the run due to Modi govt’s policies: BJP

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo)

The BJP on Friday criticised Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the Modi government on its Kashmir policy, saying these are “absolutely incorrect and utterly irresponsible” and terrorists are on the run due to its tough measures.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said many problems of Jammu and Kashmir are the legacy of the Congress and its role in creating complications in the state is “too well known”. The Congress leader had earlier in the day said Kashmir is “burning” due to the government’s policies.

Reacting to it, Prasad told PTI, “His allegations are absolutely incorrect and utterly irresponsible. Because of highly proactive measures taken by the Modi government with the state government’s cooperation, terrorists are on the run today.”

Security forces have an upper hand now, he said, claiming that the government had taken tough measures against illegal flow of funds, terrorists and separatists. Pakistan stands isolated in the world today, Prasad said, noting that the US had called it a safe haven for terrorists.

He credited the central government’s diplomatic and pro-active steps for the development, including freezing of funds meant for Pakistan.

He said the people of the state trusts the Modi government and it was “evident” from the fact that many young people were joining armed forces and the state police and becoming central government officers.

