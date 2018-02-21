Terrorist hideout in J&K’s Kishtwar district busted

Army troops and state police in a joint operation on Wednesday smashed a terrorist hideout in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized huge quantity of artillery. (Representational Image) Army troops and state police in a joint operation on Wednesday smashed a terrorist hideout in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized huge quantity of artillery. (Representational Image)

Army troops and state police in a joint operation on Wednesday smashed a terrorist hideout in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives from the site. Pointing out that the joint operation was launched by a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion and local police in Kesna forest area on a specific information, sources said that the seizures included two AK 56 rifles, three 9 mm pistols, one country made pistol, 15 magazines of AK 56 rifle, 98 rounds of Pika gun, two rounds of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), two binoculars, 12 detonators and two radio sets.

It was an old hideout which was used by terrorists during peak militancy in the area for sustenance, sources added. The security forces are continuing with their persistent operations to keep Kishtwar district safe and sanitized from terrorists as well as their support infrastructure, an official release said, adding that seizure of war like stores have dealt a severe blow to nefarious designs of terrorists to revive militancy in the area.

