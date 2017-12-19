Terrorist, civilian casualties in 2017 highest in last 4 years in J-K: Govt

The figure was 448 for the corresponding period last year. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) The figure was 448 for the corresponding period last year. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that as many as 203 terrorists, the highest in the last four years, were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year. However, the number of civilians killed in terror-related violence in the period also remained the highest.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 203 terrorists were killed in the state this year till December 10, as compared to 150 in the calendar year 2016, 108 in 2015 and 110 in 2014.

Talking about the number of civilians killed in terror-related violence, the minister said while 37 of them were killed till December 10 this year, 15 were killed in the calendar year 2016, 17 in 2015 and 28 in 2014.

Terror-related incidents in the state till December 10 this year were also the highest at 335 as compared to 322 in the year 2016, 208 in 2015 and 222 in 2014, he added.

According to the data provided by the minister, while 75 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir till December 10 this year, 82 were killed in calendar year 2016, 39 in 2015 and 47 in 2014.

Replying to another question, Ahir said the trend of violence in the states affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) had shown a decline since 2014. “In the current year (till November 30), LWE violence has decreased by 17.4 per cent, from 984 (incidents) to 813, as compared to the corresponding period in 2016,” he said.

Replying to another question about the situation in the north-east, Ahir said the overall security situation in the region had registered a substantial improvement in 2016, in terms of reduction in the numbers of violent incidents and security forces’ casualties.

“In 2017, there has been a further improvement in the security situation in the region as the number of insurgency incidents has come down to 276 in the first 11 months of the year,” he said.

The figure was 448 for the corresponding period last year. “While the states of Sikkim, Mizoram and Tripura had no insurgency-related violence, the number of these incidents had come down in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya in 2017 (till November 30), as compared to the corresponding period of 2016,” Ahir added.

The minister, however, said there was an “increase” in the number of violent incidents in Arunachal Pradesh during the period.

Replying to a question on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Ahir said necessary directions were issued from time to time after reviewing the security situation of the state. “In order to prevent the activities of militants, numerous steps have been taken, including strengthening of the operational grid with an enhanced human intelligence and use of technical intelligence grid,” he added.

