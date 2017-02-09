Agencies should have coordination to tackle terrorism: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Terrorism is a global threat and agencies mandated to counter it should have coordination among themselves to counter it effectively, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday said at Gurgaon. (Representational Image) Terrorism is a global threat and agencies mandated to counter it should have coordination among themselves to counter it effectively, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday said at Gurgaon. (Representational Image)

Terrorism is a global threat and agencies mandated to counter it should have coordination among themselves to counter it effectively, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday said at Gurgaon. The minister of state for information and broadcasting while delivering his keynote speech during the international seminar on counter terrorism hosted by central commando force NSG, also inaugurated an auditorium in the forces’ garrison in Manesar here named in memory of Lt Col Niranjan EK who was killed during the Pathankot attack in January last year.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

An officer of the Army’s Corps of Engineer, the officer was part of the special National Security Guard (NSG) commando unit that was rushed to the IAF base in Punjab after four terrorists entered the high-security military facility on the intervening night of January 1-2, 2016. Rathore said terrorism is a global threat and the footprints of terrorism are not restricted to any border.

He added there should be proper coordination between the agencies within the country, as well as between countries, because terrorists take advantage of element of surprise if we live in isolation.

Rathore stressed the focus of security agencies should be on effectively countering the threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

The minister during the event also honoured the parents of Niranjan, the Commanding Officer of the bomb disposal squad of the elite commando force.

The officer had sanitised two terrorist bodies and was working on the third when a fatal blast claimed his life.

He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for this operation on the occasion of Independence Day last year.

The Pathankot IAF base attack claimed the lives of seven security personnel while four terrorists were killed by NSG and other security personnel.