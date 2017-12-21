Terrorism, radicalisation common challenges for India, Mali: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.) Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.)

Terrorism and radicalisation are common challenges for India and Mali, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said today, calling for greater international cooperation to deal with the menace.

The Vice President and the Leader of a visiting delegation from Mali Abderhamane Niang, parliamentarian and President of the High Court of Justice, Mali, held a meeting and expressed their mutual concerns about the common challenge of terrorism and radicalisation, according to a statement issued by the Rajya Sabha secreteriat.

Naidu thanked the Mali government for ratifying the International Solar Alliance agreement and said that he hopes that the President of the African nation would participate in the inaugural conference of solar alliance in India in April 2018.

Both leaders also discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, agriculture, food processing and infrastructure.

