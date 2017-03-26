Terrorism poses great challenge to humanity: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the nation to fight against the evil of terrorism, saying that it has posed a great challenge to humanity. While recalling the incident on Jatayu trying to save Sita from the clutches of Ravana in Indian epic ‘Ramayana’, Prime Minister Modi said the bird serves as an inspiration for all to fight against terrorism.

“Today, the entire world is perturbed by terrorism. Terrorism has posed a great challenge to humanity. If we go by history, then the first war against terrorism was fought by Japan. A strong message was given by Jatayu who fought with such a strong man (Ravana) for saving a woman (Sita). He acts as in inspiration for all to fight against terrorism,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the Ugadi Milan function here.

While indicating towards the importance of unity in a country like India, the Prime Minister said the government’s programme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ aims towards the same.

“India is full of diversity. Diversity is India’s identity and its strength. The Indian Government’s programme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ has been made to achieve the same. If India has to be made best, then unity is its first essential. If India moves forward with the element of unity, then the pace will be much faster,” he added.

