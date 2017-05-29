Terrorism is the ‘gravest challenge’ facing humanity: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi emplanes for a four nation visit to Germany, Spain, Russia and France, aimed at boosting economic ties with these nations. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia) PM Modi emplanes for a four nation visit to Germany, Spain, Russia and France, aimed at boosting economic ties with these nations. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said terrorism is the ‘gravest challenge’ facing humanity. In an interview with German newspaper ‘Handelsblatt’, he urged European nations to pave the way in developing an effective global response under the aegis of the United Nations to deal with it, reported news agency PTI. Modi arrived in Berlin today, as part of a four-nation tour. He will also visit Russia, Spain and France.

“To our mind, terrorism is the gravest challenge facing humanity. Europe must play a lead role in developing an effective global response under the aegis of the United Nations to deal with this menace,” Modi said.

Modi’s remarks come in the wake of the recent terrorist attack at Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people. Europe has been hit but a slew of terror attacks in the last year, including ones in Nice, (France), Berlin (Germany) and Sweden.

Regarding immigration norms, Modi said, “We do have concerns regarding protectionist and anti-immigrant sentiments in the world. We are hopeful that they will be addressed.

“We live in an interconnected world. Movement of goods, capital and people across borders is essential to our collective progress and to realise the benefits of globalisation,” he added.

Modi elaborated on the importance of India to Germany, stating that it is one of the ‘most open’ and ‘fastest growing major economies in the world.’ Pushing for India’s entry to the UNSC, he said, “India has been seeking reform of the UN Security Council for quite some time…There is an urgent need to expand the Security Council.

On Indo-German ties, Modi said India sees Germany as an important partner in the national flagship programmes of Make in India, Skill India, Start-up India, Clean India and Smart Cities.

Regarding Brexit, he said, “The European Union is an important global player. Its stability has a significant bearing on global developments, including peace and security.

“India values its strong and multi-faceted relationship with both the United Kingdom and the European Union and is committed to further strengthening its ties with both the strategic partners. We will continue this approach.”

