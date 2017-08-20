Terrorism & graft-free India in 5 years PM Modi’s target: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh talks to the media in New Delhi (File/PTI Photo) Jitendra Singh talks to the media in New Delhi (File/PTI Photo)

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was in its last phase as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target to wipe it out from the country in the next five years. He said that just as the period between 1942, when the Quit India movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi, and 1947, when India got freedom, witnessed important developments, the five years of the Modi government would free India from terrorism, corruption and poverty.

“The prime minister has set a target to make India free from terrorism, corruption, casteism, imperialism and poverty… Despite getting freedom (in 1947), we are not fully free from these evils,” the minister of state in PMO told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Jammu. “Terrorism in Kashmir is in its last phase and within the next five years, Modi’s fight against corruption will be taken to the next level,” he said.

Singh said today’s India belonged to the youth and the task of “cleaning the mess” would be completed by them. On the issue of Article 35A, which allows the J&K government to define the “permanent residents” of the state, who are entitled to certain benefits, he said, “People who are out of power are trying to make it an issue.” “They want to create something out of nothing. They want make it complicated,” he said.

