‘Terror suspects planned attack on Tarek Fatah’

THE FOUR terror suspects recently arrested by the UP ATS planned to attack Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah when he would have visited India. The revelation was allegedly made during interrogation of suspects Faizan and Ahtesham, who are on eight-day police custody remand.

The ATS, in a joint operation with counterparts in five states, had arrested Nazim Shamshad alias Umar, Zeeshan alias Ghazi Baba alias Muzammil, Faizan alias Mufti and Ahtesham from Mumbai, Punjab, Bijnor in UP and Bihar, respectively.

Faizan and Ahtesham were produced before the court on Friday and ATS procured their custody remand from the court on Saturday. Umar, the alleged group leader, and Zeeshan were produced before a local court in Lucknow on Monday, which sent them to judicial custody, said ATS IG Asim Kumar Arun. ATS will move court on Tuesday seeking police custody remand of other accused, he added.

“We have shared information collected during interrogation with central agencies. The accused have revealed they planned to attack Tarek Fatah. They also wanted to kill any police officer in Mumbai Police,” an ATS officer said.

“During interrogation, Faizan said he was in touch with a youth in Mumbai for the purchase of explosives and weapons after their contact in Bijnor, who was paid advance for the explosives, failed to deliver the consignment…We have sent details of Faizan’s contact to the Mumbai Police,” the officer added.

Further, Faizan and Ahtesham had said during interrogation that they planned to target a crowded market or a fair in Haridwar, Shia Eidgah at Naugawan Sadat in Amroha, torch a sugar mill at Narkatiaganj in Bihar and also target cylinder or battery shops in any market, said the officer.

