Lucknow encounter underway, terror suspects holed up inside Thakurganj home: Here’s what all happened

The ATS operation came hours before the final phase of polling in Assembly election covering 40 seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The ATS operation came hours before the final phase of polling in Assembly election covering 40 seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In the latest development on the suspected terror attack in Lucknow, the Anti Terror Squad (ATS) has launched an operation to flush out the suspected terrorists, holed up in a house in the outskirts of the city. The police have confirmed that there are two suspected terrorist, instead of one, who are hiding in the house. An ATS officer told PTI that “we have withheld firing from our side” to try to catch them alive.

The ATS is waiting till the terror suspects run out of their ammunition, before they barge inside. IG Lucknow Zone A Satish Ganesh said, “The suspect was not surrendering. Instead he was resorting to firing. Chilli bombs were used to smoke him out.”

Commandos from the paramilitary forces have been rushed to assist the ATS in capturing the suspected terrorists.

By 3.30 PM , over 30 policemen had started vacating neighboring houses to corner the terrorists. Additional Director General of Police, Daljit Chaudhary also told PTI that “after drilling a portion of the roof of the house (where the terrorist are holed up), we were surprised to know that actually there are two terrorists holed up in the house. Initially, we had thought that there was only one terrorist.”

Meanwhile, IG ATS Aseem Arun has summoned the the elite commandos from the Bijnaur police facility for further assistance in capturing the terror suspects.

The terror suspects have been linked with the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast and are said to be responsible for injuring at least 10 people–three are in critical condition– in the IED blast near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh early on Tuesday.

The central intelligence agencies tipped of the UP police and an arrest was made in Kanpur said ADG of Police Daljeet Chaudhary, adding that there could be one more terror suspect in Lucknow. He also said that link between the terror suspects and Ujjain train blast could only be established only after proper interrogation.

Elsewhere, the UP police, in a press release, said that three persons were arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Piparia and two of the arrested were from Kanpur, while one is form Aligharh.

The arrested have been identified as Danish Akhtar alias Zafar, son of Raees Akhtar and a resident of KDA Colony in Kanpur, Aatish Muzaffar alias Al-Qasim, son of Muzaffarul Haque Naqvi and a resident of Jajmau in Kanpur, and Syed Meer Hussain alias Hamza, son of Syed Ehsan Hasan and a resident of Aligarh.

“As per the information received from the Madhya Pradesh Police, one of the terrorists holed up in a house on the outskirts of Lucknow (on Lucknow-Hardoi Road under Kakori police station) has been identified as Mohammed Saifullah alias Ali, a resident of Kanpur,” said the press release.

Two of the suspected terrorists arrested by the UP Police from Kanpur are Mohammed Faisal Khan and Mohammed Imran alias Bhaai Jaan while the suspected terrorist who has been arrested from Etawah is Fakr-e-Alam alias Rishu.

In addition to these arrests, the police have recovered a laptop, some mobile phones and videos and literature related to ISIS from the accused arrested in Kanpur. “The suspected terrorists are said to be the members of Kanpur-Lucknow ISIS Khurasam Module,” said the press release.

With inputs from PTI