Terror plot: Rajkot court sends two brothers to judicial custody

A local court in the city sent Vaseem Ramodia and his younger brother Naeem—the duo arrested for allegedly planning terrorist attacks in the state inspired by terrorist group Islamic State—to judicial custody after Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) did not seek their further remand on Monday.

The ATS produced the twin brothers in the court of chief judicial magistrate (first class), RA Singh on Monday afternoon as their 10-day remand came to an end. As the ATS did not seek further extension of the custody of the accused, nor did the accused move a bail application, the court sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days.

“We felt that custodial interrogation of the accused was not required anymore. Therefore, we did not seek further custody of them. However, our investigation in the case is still ongoing,” Ramesh Faldu, deputy superintendent of police (DySP) of ATS told The Indian Express.

Faldu is the investigation officer of the case.

Vaseem (30) and Naeem (27) were arrested by Gujarat ATS on 26th of last month for allegedly planning terrorist attacks in the state. The ATS claims that the twin brothers were in touch with operatives of Islamic State and that as directed by those operatives, had attempted to stage lone-wolf attacks in places like Chotial town in Surendranagar district and Rajkot and Bhavnagar cities. However, their attempts had remained unsuccessful.

While Vaseem was arrested by ATS from his residence in Nehru Nagar area on Raiya Road of Rajkot in a pre-dawn raid, Naeem was picked up form his flat in Prabhudas Talav area of Bhavnagar in a midnight operation. The ATS had seized some gun powder, a battery and a knife from Vaseem’s residence. They had also seized Neem’s motorbike from Bhavanagar last week.

Vaseem and Naeem area sons Arif Ramodia, a retired stenographer of Saurashtra University and who is also associated with Saurashtra Cricket Association as a cricket umpire. While Vaseem is a graphic designer, Naeem was working as a casual labourer in scrap yard in Kumbharwada area of Bhavnagar city.

Imtiyaz Koreja, advocate of the twin brothers said that they would wait for some time before filing for bail. “As of now, we are waiting and watching. We shall wait till the ATS files charge-sheet and then move a bail plea,” said Koreja.

