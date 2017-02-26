Terror outfits, naxals consider BJP as their number one enemy: P Muralidhar Rao

BJP General secretary P Muralidhar Rao (File Photo) BJP General secretary P Muralidhar Rao (File Photo)

BJP General secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday said that several terror outfits and naxals considered BJP as their number one enemy. Addressing party workers at the party office here, Rao said that they should work hard to strengthen the leadership so that the issues of internal and border security could be strengthened. Rao said that several terror organizations, naxals, maoists take BJP as their prime enemy. Without naming Pakistan, he said the neighbouring country conspires against India and try to disturb stability of Kashmir.

He said BJP follows the ideology of nationalism. Vijay Chauthaiwale (incharge of Foreign Affair Department of BJP) elaborated on the country’s foreign policy and the efforts taken by the Centre to strengthen ties with the foreign countries. He highlighted the help and aid provided to Indians who faced troubles in the foreign countries. The party leaders were addressing the BJP members on the second day of a state level training programme in Jaipur.