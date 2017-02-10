Latest News
  • Terror, not polls, blocking peace talks: India to Pakistan

Terror, not polls, blocking peace talks: India to Pakistan

“It is high time Pakistan gets the diagnosis of the problem right. It should not remain in denial on the impact of cross-border terrorism on the bilateral relationship," said Vikas Swarup.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:February 10, 2017 12:30 am
Ahsan Iqbal, india, pakistan, india pakistan, peace blocking, elections, assembly polls, pakistan terrorism, india pakistan talk, vikas swarup, indian express news, india news MEA Secretary Vikas Swarup

DAYS AFTER Pakistan’s Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that peace talks with India will start after the assembly polls in five states, India Thursday said it was not state elections in India but state terrorism by Pakistan that stood in the way of a bilateral talks.

“It is high time Pakistan gets the diagnosis of the problem right. It should not remain in denial on the impact of cross-border terrorism on the bilateral relationship. Both the problem and its solution are within Pakistan’s reach,” said MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

He also dismissed Pakistan’s contention that India is building a secret nuclear city. “The so-called secret city appears to be a figment of Pakistan’s imagination. India has always been in compliance with all its international obligations. This is a very strange statement coming from a country that… has a strong record of proliferation…” He was responding to Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria who earlier said: “India is building a secret nuclear city… It has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons.”

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 09: Latest News