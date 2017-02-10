Terror, not polls, blocking peace talks: India to Pakistan

MEA Secretary Vikas Swarup MEA Secretary Vikas Swarup

DAYS AFTER Pakistan’s Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that peace talks with India will start after the assembly polls in five states, India Thursday said it was not state elections in India but state terrorism by Pakistan that stood in the way of a bilateral talks.

“It is high time Pakistan gets the diagnosis of the problem right. It should not remain in denial on the impact of cross-border terrorism on the bilateral relationship. Both the problem and its solution are within Pakistan’s reach,” said MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

He also dismissed Pakistan’s contention that India is building a secret nuclear city. “The so-called secret city appears to be a figment of Pakistan’s imagination. India has always been in compliance with all its international obligations. This is a very strange statement coming from a country that… has a strong record of proliferation…” He was responding to Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria who earlier said: “India is building a secret nuclear city… It has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons.”