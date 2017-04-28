‘Terror module ring leader drawn to IS through FB’

Investigation into the self-radicalised terror module recently busted in a joint operation by the police of six states has revealed that the ring leader was allegedly drawn to IS through a social networking site. According to sources in the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Nazeem Shamshad Shah was impressed by jihadi thoughts while observing some clips on Facebook. “On FB, he started chatting on the topics of jihad,” said an official.

Sources said he moved to Mumbra around four months ago for job, and started recruiting youth. “He wanted to do some sabotage work. His local connections are being explored and examined,” said the official. The probe has also revealed that he was arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2016 in connection with a passport case.

“Nazeem had worked as a plumber in Dammam for two years. In 2015, he went to Saudi Arabia again and was employed at Habab Makka. After over one year, he changed his job and started working at Makka. He had worked there for a year before he was arrested. He was jailed for 18 days and deported to India,” added the official. Nazeem was arrested by the UP ATS last week along with three accomplices.

