Terror groups use social media for coordination, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said terrorist groups were using social media networks for spreading their ideology and coordination. “Terrorists pose a threat not only to a country but to entire mankind. Today terrorism poses new challenges. You must have seen that it is continuously changing its face.” “Where terrorists indulge in barbaric and cruel acts, there social media networks have become a platform for contact points, coordination and made easy to spread their ideology,” Singh said at the inauguration of NSG Regional Hub at Hyderabad.

“Barring Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), our security forces were successful in containing terrorist activities. Even in J&K, army and other security forces achieved successes during the past few years,” he added. Lauding the efforts of National Security Guards (NSG) in tackling terror activities, the Home Minister said, the morale of terrorists was down due to the constant efforts of security forces.

“The Hyderabad centre (NSG hub) will help security agencies of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh combat terrorism,” he said. He suggested NSG to continuously upgrade its tactical and technical capabilities as the elite force has multi-dimensional responsibilities. Besides indulging in counter-terrorism, the NSG also provides security to VVIPs and provides backup security to important national and international events, the Minister noted.

From time to time, the black cat commando outfit in association with security forces of various state governments conducts joint exercises from which the other agencies also receive professional excellence in anti-terror activities. The NSG team is going to undertake Mission Everest 2019, he said. The regional hub complex of the elite anti-terror force at Ibrahimpatnam near Hyderabad, has been designed and completed with global standards at an expenditure of Rs 157.84 crore.

In his address, NSG Director General Sudeep Lakhtakia said, the 200-acre complex will have residential and office accommodation and modern training facilities such as Baffle firing range, indoor shooting range, 26 obstacles, swimming pool, sports complex, and artificial rock craft wall.

The hub will house about 600 trained commandos, Lakhtakia said adding the 28 Special Composite Group (SCG) Complex of NSG here is among the four regional hubs in the country and it has been set up to reduce the response time. Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, ESL Narasimhan was also present on the occasion.

