Terror funding squeezed after demonetisation, says Arun Jaitley

Demonetisation has led to squeezing of terror funds, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha. He also said the number of stone throwers in the insurgency-hit state has gone down in last few months as a result of it. His remarks came after the Opposition targeted the government over the policy, saying its claims that the note ban would help eradicate the menace of terrorism and fake currency has fallen flat on its face.

“In last few months, security forces have had an upper hand. In 2008 to 2010 we saw thousands of stone pelters on streets. In last few months, there have not been more than 25-50 or 100 stone pelters on the streets. There is one reason, terror funding has been squeezed,” said Jaitley, replying to a debate on supplementary demand for grants in the Lok Sabha.

The Finance Minister also said the next meeting of GST Council will be held on August 5 and that it would finalise machinery for implementing anti-profiteering provisions.

Earlier in the day, Congress member KC Venugopal had initiated a discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha and asked the government how much demonetised currency has been deposited in the banks. He also said he wanted to know how many new notes have been printed so far and how much black money has been unearthed.

The Congress leader likened demonetisation to “shooting on tyre of a fast moving car” and described it as an “ill-thought out decision” of the NDA government. Venugopal said the entire country was facing “bad” economic situation in its aftermath with growth and job creation declining.

In November last year, the government had claimed that demonetised notes of 500 and 1000 rupee notes was a “surgical strike” on black money and that it would help get rid of fake currency and lead to decrease in terrorism. “However, the actual impact was opposite,” he said.

“The government had said that demonetisation would curb terrorism…. The situation in Kashmir is beyond our control. There has been an attack on Amarnath pilgrims… It is complete failure of all arguments given for demonetisation,” Venugopal said.

