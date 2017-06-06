‘Terror funding charge tough to prove without paper trail’

The NIA, probing alleged funding of Kashmiri separatists by Pakistan-based terror outfits, faces an up hill task to prove the charges, according to a senior Home Ministry official. The official said the NIA had collected a huge number of documents but the nature of these transactions was hardly on paper.

“The separatists have been receiving money through hawala channels without a paper trail. The raids were conducted with an aim to expose this racket. However, it will be a challenge to prove the charges,” said the ministry official. An NIA spokesperson said the agency will not be conducting raids any more and the next step would be to scrutinise the documents collected so far.

“We called a few persons and questioned them in Srinagar on Monday. The questioning of seven-eight persons will be done in the next two days,” said the NIA official. In its FIR, the agency has not named any separatist leader and has instead referred to them as “Hurriyat leaders”. Those named in the FIR are Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafeez Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Dukhtaran-e-Milat.

When asked on Monday, whether separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani would be questioned, the official said: “We would not like to speculate on it.”

